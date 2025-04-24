KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Mohit Ramani Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KEY opened at $14.56 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $63,540,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,827,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

