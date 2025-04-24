Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Purchases A$68,110.00 in Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) insider Friedrich (Tom) Oertzen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$68.11 ($43.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,110.00 ($43,382.17).

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.37.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous Interim dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.61%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.