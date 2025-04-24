Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma Acquires 98,678 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 98,678 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,839.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,994,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,304.76. The trade was a 5.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 45,158 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $207,275.22.

On Monday, April 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 23,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $96,512.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 33,531 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.63.

On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40.

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

GTE stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

