Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Insider Andrew Hollman Meyer Sells 3,334 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,170. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hollman Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $107,188.10.

On Monday, February 3rd, Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. Research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on JANX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6,928.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

