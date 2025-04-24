Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,000.50. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Monday, April 14th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $297,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 931 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $27,399.33.

On Monday, April 7th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $847,651.14.

On Monday, March 24th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $1,117,550.00.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Liquidity Services stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $971.83 million, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 102.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.