MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $37,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,757,936.68. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

