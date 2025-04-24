Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.23 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.01). Bango shares last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 23,889 shares trading hands.

Bango Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.12. The company has a market cap of £63.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marcus Weldon acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($27,372.26). Company insiders own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Bango Company Profile

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

