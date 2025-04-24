Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2025

Bango PLC (LON:BGOGet Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.23 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.01). Bango shares last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 23,889 shares trading hands.

Bango Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.12. The company has a market cap of £63.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marcus Weldon acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($27,372.26). Company insiders own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Bango Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.