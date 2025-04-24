Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 189,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3544 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

