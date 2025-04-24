Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5,392 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen International Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aberdeen International

In other Aberdeen International news, Director Devidas Shetty sold 14,558,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$727,900.00. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc is a resource investment company and merchant bank. It focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. The company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.