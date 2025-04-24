Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after buying an additional 345,210 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,934 shares of company stock worth $2,008,170 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

