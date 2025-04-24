Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $207.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.