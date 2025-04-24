Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $71,939.42 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Bonny W. Simi sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $71,939.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,846.28. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 4.8 %

JOBY stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,163,000 after buying an additional 6,388,232 shares during the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after buying an additional 817,638 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.