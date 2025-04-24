Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.67 and traded as low as C$9.23. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 43,257 shares.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.00.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

