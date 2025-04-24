BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.32 and traded as low as C$29.45. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$29.61, with a volume of 11,029 shares changing hands.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.11.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an international equities market index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the MSCI EAFE 100% Hedged to CAD Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index by investing in assets such as ETFs, mutual funds or other investment funds, American depositary receipts or derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.