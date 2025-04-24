WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.49 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 10,604 shares.

WH Ireland Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.75. The stock has a market cap of £5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.48.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

