Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and traded as low as $19.09. Consumers Bancorp shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 534 shares.

Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

