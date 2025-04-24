Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post earnings of $7.90 per share and revenue of $876.61 million for the quarter.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,049.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,168.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,252.02.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,304.25.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

