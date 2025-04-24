Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

FWRG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

FWRG stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at $634,880.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1,617.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

