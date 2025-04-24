Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2025

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCOGet Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE CCO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,432,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,581.96. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,122,655 shares of company stock worth $6,833,380 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.