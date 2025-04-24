Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE CCO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,432,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,581.96. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,122,655 shares of company stock worth $6,833,380 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

