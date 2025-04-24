Cumulus Media (CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($1.29) per share and revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

