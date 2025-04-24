Saul Centers (BFS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Saul Centers to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts expect Saul Centers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $797.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BFS

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.