Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.97 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,672 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $52,355,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,134,000 after purchasing an additional 972,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

