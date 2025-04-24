Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. Calix has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

