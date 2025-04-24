Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,186 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of IMAX worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

IMAX stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

