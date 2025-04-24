NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,696 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,672,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in EQT by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

EQT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

