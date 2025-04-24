Marshall Wace LLP Invests $5.86 Million in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 654.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 162,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.36%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

