Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 45,113 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tanger were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Tanger by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tanger by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Tanger by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Tanger Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.48%.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

