Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $126.12. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.91.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

