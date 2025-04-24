Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 513,186 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,313.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 449,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 357,720 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

