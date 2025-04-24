UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 390.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $208.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

