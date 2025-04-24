Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,548 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Privia Health Group worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price objective on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

