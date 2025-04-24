Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 972,708 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

