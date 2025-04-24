Saurabh Saha Sells 14,656 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 14,656 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $180,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,126.69. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $917,950.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

