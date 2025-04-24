Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 205.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.93. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $281.79.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.86.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

