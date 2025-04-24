Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

