63,000 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

