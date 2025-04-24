Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.49 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BECN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. This represents a 97.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,386.15. This represents a 25.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $124.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $124.17.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.35 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

