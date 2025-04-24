NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 16,883 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

YEAR stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

