Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.31 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 266,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Up 2.1 %

INFY stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

