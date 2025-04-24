NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,058,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,340,000 after acquiring an additional 689,520 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.14.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

