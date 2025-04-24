Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) versus OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Financial Analysis

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amentum and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 3 3 0 2.29 OptimizeRx 0 3 5 1 2.78

Earnings and Valuation

Amentum presently has a consensus price target of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.01%. OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Amentum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

This table compares Amentum and OptimizeRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $9.82 billion 0.49 -$82.00 million N/A N/A OptimizeRx $92.13 million 1.69 -$17.57 million ($1.10) -7.65

OptimizeRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amentum.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -27.41% -4.92% -3.41%

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

