Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

GRND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grindr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Grindr alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRND

Grindr Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Grindr

Grindr stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.31. Grindr has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

In related news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,057 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 577,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,882. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $139,397 over the last ninety days. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grindr by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grindr by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Grindr by 45.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Grindr by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.