Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.2 %

HOMB stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.