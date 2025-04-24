Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $56.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFIN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

