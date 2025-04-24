uniQure’s (QURE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of QURE opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.42. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,380.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in uniQure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

