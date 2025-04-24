Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target to $31.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOMB. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.