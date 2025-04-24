AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Domingo Hurtado Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $581,940. This represents a 96.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,650.14 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,584.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,351.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

