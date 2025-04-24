B. Riley Upgrades Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jones Trading cut their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 294.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 33,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

