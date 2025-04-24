ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 212,842 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 212,842 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $706,635.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $833,173.92. The trade was a 45.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 17th, Patricia Nakache sold 187,179 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $617,690.70.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 271,762 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $932,143.66.

On Thursday, March 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $225,853.60.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $109,775.68.

On Thursday, February 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $163,342.54.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $904,342.74.

On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $94,413.62.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $49,212.50.

ThredUp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ThredUp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,367,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 872,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ThredUp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

