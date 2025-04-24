Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 20,304 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total value of C$3,254,042.89.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total transaction of C$3,287,014.56.

On Monday, February 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$3,444,896.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$163.50 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$131.57 and a 52 week high of C$180.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$169.62. The company has a market cap of C$231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$192.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.